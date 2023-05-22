Auto

Mahindra Thar surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone: Check journey

Mahindra Thar surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone: Check journey

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 22, 2023, 03:30 am 3 min read

Mahindra Thar rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has managed to achieve the highly-coveted one lakh unit sales milestone with its popular off-roader, the Thar. First introduced in 2010, the off-roader gained popularity among enthusiasts for providing capable hardware at a relatively lower price point. The SUV has spawned two generations as of now. Here's a quick look at the SUV's journey over the years.

Why does this story matter?

Thar is currently the most capable off-roader in Mahindra's line-up in India.

It offers an automatic transmission with a shift-on-fly 4WD system under Rs. 18 lakh mark, making it the most sought-after lifestyle SUV on our shores.

Even after a few setbacks such as multiple price hikes and a long waiting period, the SUV still remains popular in the off-roading community.

Why was the Thar conceptualized by Mahindra?

Mahindra started assembling the iconic Willys CJ3B in India in 1949. The company later renamed the CJ3B to "MM540" or the Major in 2004. The SUV was discontinued after a steady decline in demand for the bare-basic lifestyle offering. To fill the void left by the capable car, Mahindra introduced the first-generation Thar in 2010, with a major update to its powertrain.

The first-generation Thar got better offroad hardware

With drastically redesigned body panels, a new powertrain, and better off-road hardware, the 2010 Mahindra Thar was largely an all-new SUV when compared to the iconic MM540. Drawing on decades of knowledge and tradition, it won the hearts of adventurers and off-roaders. It drew power from a 2.6-liter Direct Injection (DI) engine that was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox with a 4WD system.

The SUV got a major facelift in 2015

In 2015, Mahindra introduced a heavily facelifted version of the first-generation Thar to re-invigorate the interest of people in the SUV. While the silhouette remained largely the same, the car received a lot of changes to the body panels, along with a factory-fitted soft top. Mechanically, the SUV got the legendary 2.5-liter CRDe diesel engine with a Borg-Warner transfer case for better offroading capabilities.

In 2020, we witnessed a generational jump for the Thar

With the arrival of the second-generation Thar, Mahindra took the entire automotive industry by surprise. It offered a lot of feel-good features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a rugged touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. The SUV got a 2.0-liter petrol engine (147.9hp/320Nm and 147.9hp/300Nm) and a 2.2-liter diesel unit (128hp/300Nm), along with an AISIN-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

How much does the Mahindra Thar cost?

In India, the Mahindra Thar can be yours at Rs. 10.54 lakh for the base AX RWD model and Rs. 16.78 lakh for the range-topping LX Hard Top AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.