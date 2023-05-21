Auto

Maruti Suzuki reveals how frugal the all-new Jimny SUV is

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is equipped with the "AllGrip" 4WD system (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to introduce the new Jimny 5-door model in India. In the latest development, the company has now revealed the ARAI-certified mileage of the upcoming SUV. As per a report from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the manual transmission version returns a mileage of 16.94km/liter, while the automatic variant delivers a 16.39km/liter fuel efficiency figure.

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle SUV segment in India has been growing rapidly in the past few years. Many automakers are introducing tough offroad vehicles to benefit from the trend.

While Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha have been the only proper off-roaders under the Rs. 20 lakh mark, things are about to change soon with the arrival of the capable Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The Jimny features round LED headlamps and five-spoke alloy wheels

On the design front, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a neo-retro appeal with a traditional boxy silhouette. It features a clamshell bonnet, round LED headlamp units, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille, squared-out ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and five-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear end, the SUV has bumper-mounted taillights and a tailgate-mounted full-size spare wheel.

It sports an all-black dashboard and a semi-digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny gets a spacious five-seater cabin. It has an all-black dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, connected car technology, keyless entry, cruise control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, K-series petrol engine

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the "AllGrip" 4WD system. The mill churns out a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 134Nm.

Should you choose the Maruti Suzuki Jimny over hatchbacks?

Maruti Suzuki is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Jimny in India. We expect the SUV to carry a competitive price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). In our opinion, you should definitely choose the Jimny over hatchbacks for its tough design with an SUV-like stance, capable 4WD system, rugged yet spacious cabin, and frugal petrol engine.