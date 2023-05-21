Auto

Kabira KM5000 v/s Ultraviolette F77: Electric bikes compared

Goa-based EV start-up Kabira Mobility has officially unveiled the KM5000 ahead of its launch in the Indian market. Once launched, the EV will carry a price tag of Rs. 3.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The e-bike promises a range of up to 344km per charge, which puts it in contention with the Ultraviolette F77. Can the sporty cruiser defeat the electric supersport? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ultraviolette Automotive took the Indian EV sector by storm with the launch of the F77 supersport bike.

Touted as India's first high-performance electric motorcycle, it boasts a range of 307km on a single charge.

Seeing the overall positive response to the F77, Kabira Mobility has now introduced the radical-looking KM5000 cruiser to spice things up in the premium e-bike segment.

Ultraviolette F77 looks more pleasing to the eye

Ultraviolette F77 has a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, an LED headlamp, V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, faring-mounted winglets, a sleek LED taillight, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster. Kabira KM5000 features a muscular tank-like structure, a circular LED headlamp with an integrated DRL, a bobber-style, rider-only saddle, a wide handlebar, and a 7.0-inch digital dashboard with 4G connectivity.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, both the Ultraviolette F77 and Kabira KM5000 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on both EVs are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable, gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Kabira KM5000 promises to deliver a better range

Ultraviolette F77 is backed by a 38.8hp/95Nm electric motor that is linked to an IP67-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 307km. Kabira KM5000 draws power from a DeltaEV-sourced mid-drive electric motor that is paired with a liquid-cooled 11.6kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 344km on a charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 can be yours at Rs. 3.8 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 4.55 lakh for the Recon trim, while the Kabira KM5000 will carry a price tag of Rs. 3.15 lakh, once launched (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the KM5000 will make more sense with its better range and relatively lower price tag.