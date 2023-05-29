Auto

Hyundai EXTER's technology and safety features, explained

South Korean automaker Hyundai is gearing up to introduce its newest micro-SUV, the EXTER, in India on July 10. To recall, the images of the upcoming car were revealed by the carmaker, along with an extensive list of convenience and safety features. Here's a look at the top five features that will be offered on the upcoming four-wheeler.

The SUV will feature a first-in-segment voice-enabled 'Smart Electric Sunroof'

While a single-pane electric sunroof is now becoming a norm in the mid-size and premium SUV segment, it is rarely seen on an entry-level micro-SUV. Hyundai will equip the upcoming EXTER SUV with a first-in-segment voice-enabled 'Smart Electric Sunroof.' With natural language processing, the system will even respond to voice commands such as "Open Sunroof" or "I want to see the sky."

It will sport a segment-first dashcam with dual cameras

With the focus on car safety becoming a priority in the Indian automotive industry, Hyundai has decided to provide EXTER with a segment-first dashcam with dual cameras and a 2.31-inch LCD panel. With support for Full-HD recording from both the front and the rear cameras simultaneously, the dashcam features different recording options like Driving (Normal), Event (Safety), and Vacation (Timelapse).

It will be offered with 26 safety features across variants

To ensure the safety of its passengers, Hyundai will equip the EXTER with 26 safety features across all variants. The list includes first-in-segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) HAC (Hill Assist Control), and six airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side). It will also get three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX mounts, ABS, rear parking sensors, a burglar alarm, and a few more.

It will follow Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy

Based on the 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy of Hyundai, the EXTER will feature a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, a wide grille, H-shaped LED DRLs, and silvered skid plate. It will also get roof rails, wheel arches with blacked-out cladding, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The micro-SUV will be offered with six single-tone and three dual-tone color schemes.

The car will be offered with two powertrain options

The EXTER will draw power from an E20 fuel-compliant 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-liter bi-fuel motor (petrol/CNG). Transmission duties would be taken care of by a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Power figures are yet to be disclosed by Hyundai.