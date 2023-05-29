Auto

MG Gloster Black Storm launched at Rs. 40.3 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 29, 2023, 03:25 pm 2 min read

MG Gloster Black Storm edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has introduced the all-new 'Black Storm' edition of its flagship SUV, the Gloster, in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 40.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is available in four variants. It features a Metal Black paint scheme with red accents all around and draws power from the same 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the standard model.

The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels

To differentiate from the standard model, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition gets a unique Metal Black paint scheme with multiple red accents. It features red garnishing on the front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, door panels, and headlight clusters. The SUV flaunts a sculpted hood, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, 19-inch blacked-out wheels, and quad exhaust tips.

It draws power from a 215hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine

Powering the MG Gloster Black Storm edition is a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the standard model. It develops a maximum power of 215hp and 480Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

It gets a panoramic sunroof and red-colored ambient lighting

Inside, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition features an all-black seven-seater cabin with red trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, center console switches, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, floor mats, and door pads. It gets red-colored ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a 12.28-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by Level-1 ADAS functions and multiple airbags.

MG Gloster Black Storm edition: Pricing

In India, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition can be yours at Rs. 40.3 lakh for the six/seven-seater 2WD trim levels and Rs. 43.08 lakh for the range-topping six/seven-seater 4WD models (all prices, ex-showroom). It can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.