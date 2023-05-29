MG Gloster Black Storm launched at Rs. 40.3 lakh
MG Motor has introduced the all-new 'Black Storm' edition of its flagship SUV, the Gloster, in India. It carries a starting price tag of Rs. 40.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition SUV is available in four variants. It features a Metal Black paint scheme with red accents all around and draws power from the same 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the standard model.
Why does this story matter?
- In recent years, SUVs have been the most sought-after body style across the globe. To benefit from the trend, almost all carmakers are launching new offerings in the SUV segment.
- Tata Motors introduced the Red Dark edition of Safari in February this year. The model became a runaway success.
- Now, British automaker MG Motor has also chosen a similar design path for the Gloster.
The SUV rides on 19-inch wheels
To differentiate from the standard model, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition gets a unique Metal Black paint scheme with multiple red accents. It features red garnishing on the front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, door panels, and headlight clusters. The SUV flaunts a sculpted hood, LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, 19-inch blacked-out wheels, and quad exhaust tips.
It draws power from a 215hp, 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine
Powering the MG Gloster Black Storm edition is a 2.0-liter, twin-turbocharged diesel engine from the standard model. It develops a maximum power of 215hp and 480Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with an optional all-wheel-drive system.
It gets a panoramic sunroof and red-colored ambient lighting
Inside, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition features an all-black seven-seater cabin with red trims on the dashboard, leather upholstery, center console switches, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, floor mats, and door pads. It gets red-colored ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a 12.28-inch infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by Level-1 ADAS functions and multiple airbags.
MG Gloster Black Storm edition: Pricing
In India, the MG Gloster Black Storm edition can be yours at Rs. 40.3 lakh for the six/seven-seater 2WD trim levels and Rs. 43.08 lakh for the range-topping six/seven-seater 4WD models (all prices, ex-showroom). It can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.