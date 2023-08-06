Maruti Suzuki reveals roadmap for new cars till 2030

Grand Vitara is the flagship SUV model for Maruti Suzuki in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has revealed its eight-year plan, which includes launching six new electric vehicles by 2030. The homegrown automaker is also planning to introduce more cars with mild-hybrid technology and aims to enhance its alternative fuel portfolio in the coming years. The company will be adding five more EVs to its portfolio, after the launch of the recently-showcased eVX e-SUV in 2024.

The company will inaugurate new manufacturing facility in Haryana

To recall, Maruti Suzuki started building its new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, Haryana last year. The plant is slated for commissioning by 2025. Spread across 3,200 acres, the facility will have 800 acres dedicated to passenger cars and EVs, whereas 100 acres will be allocated for Suzuki motorcycles. It will boast an annual production capacity of one million vehicles.

The company will diversify powertrain options by 2031

By 2031, Maruti Suzuki plans to diversify its powertrain options, with 25% of sales coming from hybrid vehicles and over 60% from ICE ones. The latter will feature engines compatible with fuels such as CNG, biogas, flex fuel, and ethanol-blended petrol. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are anticipated to make up 15% of the carmaker's total sales by 2030.

