Auto

Mahindra to reveal Bolero Neo Plus soon: What to expect

Mahindra to reveal Bolero Neo Plus soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2023, 05:15 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Bolero Neo gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the Bolero Neo Plus in India soon. In the latest development, details regarding its variants and engine specifications have been leaked. According to the leaked documents, the upcoming car will be available in seven trims, including an ambulance version. It will draw power from a 2.2-liter "mHAWK" diesel engine.

Why does this story matter?

Designed by Mahindra as a more urban-focused version of the legendary Bolero model, the Bolero Neo is essentially a rebadged TUV300.

Based on the platform from the third-generation Scorpio, the SUV has good off-roading capabilities.

Now, to further increase the appeal of the practical car, the automaker has decided to introduce an extended version with up to nine seats.

The SUV will feature a clamshell bonnet and alloy wheels

On the outside, the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will retain the boxy silhouette of the regular model. It will feature a muscular clamshell bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille, swept-back halogen headlights with DRLs, squared-out windows, and 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Wrap-around taillights, a rear wiper and washer unit, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end of the SUV.

The car will sport multiple airbags and semi-digital instrument cluster

The interiors of the upcoming Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus are under wraps. We expect the SUV to feature a spacious cabin with up to nine seats, a minimalist dashboard, two-tone upholstery, automatic climate control, an engine start-stop button, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety would likely be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

It will be backed by a 2.2-liter diesel engine

Powering the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will be a Scorpio and Thar-sourced 2.2-liter "mHAWK," inline-four-cylinder, diesel engine that is expected to develop a maximum power of 118hp in normal mode and 94hp in economy mode. It should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus cost?

In India, Mahindra is expected to introduce the more practical Bolero Neo Plus in the coming months. The pricing and availability details of the extended SUV will be announced by the automaker at its launch event. We expect it to carry a premium over the regular model, which ranges between Rs. 9.63 lakh and Rs. 12.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).