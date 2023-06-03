Auto

Volkswagen ID. Buzz's long-wheelbase version revealed: Check best features

Volkswagen ID. Buzz has a top speed of 160km/h (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has taken the covers off the long-wheelbase variant of the ID. Buzz for the global markets. The EV retains the quirky looks of the standard model but offers a new thermal management system that allows battery preconditioning during winter. The micro-bus now features a three-row cabin layout with a flat-folding last row for increased cargo-carrying capacity. Here's a look at its best features.

First showcased at the 2017 North American International Auto Show, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is a spiritual successor to the iconic Type 2 Bus model from the 1950s.

The EV is based on the company's critically-acclaimed MEB platform that is used in various Audi, SKODA, and SEAT models as well.

Now, in its long-wheelbase avatar, the van offers a more practical and spacious cabin.

The EV features sliding-style doors and adaptive LED headlamps

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz retains the boxy silhouette of the standard model. It features a quirky two-tone paint scheme, adaptive projector-type LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, an optional illuminated VW logo, a wide air dam, ORVMs, sliding-style doors, flared wheel arches, and alloy wheels with designer aero covers. The van gets wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna at the rear end.

The van flaunts a glass roof and a head-up display

Inside, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz's long-wheelbase variant is offered in either a five-, six-, or seven-seater configuration. It gets a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery made using sustainably-sourced materials, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic glass roof, an augmented reality head-up display, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has a flat-folding last row.

It promises a range of up to 482km per charge

Volkswagen has been able to squeeze an additional 9kWh into the battery of the long-wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz. The electric van is now available with either an 82kWh (77kWh usable) pack or a 91kWh (85kWh usable) unit. The EV is powered by a rear-axle-mounted electric motor that develops 282hp/560Nm. The setup promises a range of up to 482km per charge.

It gets 200kW DC fast-charging capability

Unlike the standard model, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz's long-wheelbase variant gets a 200kW DC fast-charging capability. This allows the larger 91kWh battery pack to charge from 10-80% in just 25 minutes. The electric micro-bus also comes equipped with a new thermal management system, that enables battery preconditioning using a new heat pump to increase efficiency in winter.