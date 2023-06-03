Auto

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 to make Indian debut: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2023, 02:40 pm 2 min read

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image

Husqvarna Motorcycles is gearing up to reveal the next-generation Svartpilen 401 in India soon. In the latest development, a production-ready mule of the motorcycle was spotted at the company's factory stockyard in a partially camouflaged avatar. The updated bike will borrow a lot of hardware from the KTM 390 Duke. Here's what we can expect from the upcoming two-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

Husqvarna Motorcycles has a rich heritage of over 90 years in racing. The automaker has won multiple titles in motorsport events such as World Enduro Championship and Dakar Rally.

After being acquired by KTM, the company started to expand its portfolio with more street-focused offerings under the Vitpilen and Svartpilen range.

Now, the company is planning to introduce the Svartpilen 401 in India.

The bike will have designer alloy wheels and all-LED lighting

The new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will retain the overall silhouette of the current generation model. It will feature a redesigned trellis frame, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a round LED headlamp unit with DRL, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle will pack a digital instrument console and ride on designer alloy wheels.

It will come equipped with disc brakes and cornering ABS

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS with cornering function and traction control. Suspension duties on the neo-retro scrambler offering will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an offset preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will be backed by a KTM-sourced 373cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the motorcycle will be a KTM-sourced 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slipper clutch. The motor would likely churn out 44hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque.

How much will the 2023 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 cost?

Husqvarna Motorcycles is expected to disclose the pricing and availability of the new-generation Svartpilen 401 at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. We expect the scrambler motorcycle to carry a premium over its cousin, the KTM 390 Duke which retails at Rs. 2.96 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The bike will offer a quirky design, a powerful engine, and advanced safety functions.