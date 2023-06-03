Auto

After Hunter, Royal Enfield betting big on the 450cc roadster

Royal Enfield's 450cc roadster will borrow design cues from Hunter 350. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has a dream run with the Hunter 350 in India. The all-new motorcycle redefined the retro-scrambler segment under the 500cc mark. It surpassed the highly-coveted one lakh units sales milestone on our shores, within just six months since its debut. Now, the company is planning to enter the super-competitive roadster category with its new 450cc engine platform. How will it fare?

Why does this story matter?

Chennai-based marque Royal Enfield has managed to capture the middleweight segment with the J-series (350cc) and Twins (650cc) range.

The bikemaker has also been experimenting with various body styles in the past few years.

With its recent success in the cafe racer, cruiser, and scrambler categories, the automaker is now gearing up to enter the roadster market to rival the iconic KTM 390 Duke.

It will be backed by the new 450cc liquid-cooled engine

The upcoming Royal Enfield roadster will be based on the new 450cc engine platform. It will be the brand's first-ever roadster model. The modern 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor is expected to churn out over 40hp of maximum power and 45Nm of peak torque. The mill will deliver controlled vibrations, and power at a higher RPM compared to the firm's air-and-oil-cooled units.

The roadster will be part of new engine family tree

Royal Enfield's 450cc roadster model will be a part of the new engine family tree. The lineup will comprise an ADV, a scrambler, and a cafe racer-style offering, apart from the all-new roadster.

It will rival KTM and BMW Motorrad in the segment

While Royal Enfield is venturing into the super-competitive roadster segment in India for the first time, we expect the model to be a game-changer much like its sibling, the Hunter 350. The upcoming motorcycle is all set to rival the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, and BMW G 310 R in the sub-500cc category.

Will Royal Enfield's 450cc roadster redefine the segment?

Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the 450cc roadster model in the Indian market, most likely in late 2023. We expect the motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.5-2.7 lakh, undercutting its primary rival, the 390 Duke. With an all-new liquid-cooled engine and a tubular chassis at a relatively affordable price, the model will likely redefine the segment.