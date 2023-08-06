Mahindra planning EV onslaught in India by 2026

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023 | 01:58 pm 1 min read

Upcoming Mahindra EVs will feature Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra plans to launch five electric SUVs in India by October 2026, starting with the first model in December 2024. To recall, the company had invested Rs. 10,000 crore in its EV division and showcased its line-up in the UK. All upcoming e-SUVs will be built on the brand's INGLO skateboard platform, featuring large battery packs (60-80kWh) and fast charging capability (175kW).

The EVs will benefit from collaboration with Volkswagen

Thanks to a collaboration agreement between the two brands, Mahindra's INGLO platform will incorporate components from Volkswagen. The platform will allow for single and dual-motor configurations, enabling the SUV specialist to create front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive, and all-wheel-drive models. The partnership with the German automotive giant would lead to significant cost savings for the homegrown SUV specialist's EV lineup.

A quick look at the upcoming e-SUVs

Mahindra's first e-SUV, the XUV.e8 is set to launch in December 2024, followed by the XUV.e9 in April 2025, BE.05 and BE Rall-E in October 2025, and BE.07 by October 2026. XUV.e8 will be based on the Mahindra XUV700 and will feature an 80kWh battery with dual-electric motors generating between 230hp and 350hp. The BE.07 will sit between the Hyundai CRETA and XUV700.

