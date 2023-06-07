Auto

Can Kia Seltos retain its crown against all-new Honda Elevate

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 07, 2023, 03:02 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Kia Motors has crossed the coveted five lakh units sales milestone with its Seltos SUV in India. Since its introduction in 2019, the car has been regularly making an appearance in the top five list in the mid-size SUV category. However, it now has to face tough competition from the all-new Honda Elevate. Can the South Korean brawler defeat the new Japanese fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Honda has been trying its luck in the mid-size SUV segment in India for the past few years.

Its newest offering, the Elevate plans to dominate the segment with a modern design philosophy and powerful 1.5-liter petrol engine.

The SUV has to face an uphill challenge for the champion's crown, with capable competitors such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Kia Seltos looks more appealing of the two

Honda Elevate sports a flat bonnet with curved edges, a large blacked-out grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around taillamps. Kia Seltos features a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, roof rails, ORVMs, 18-inch designer alloy wheels, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Both SUVs are on par in terms of dimensions

Honda Elevate has a length of 4,312mm, a width of 1,790mm, a height of 1,650mm, and a wheelbase of 2,650mm. The Kia Seltos is 4,315mm long, 1,800mm wide, 1,645mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

The Elevate comes loaded with ADAS functions

Honda Elevate has a spacious five-seater cabin with a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and a "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite. Kia Seltos gets a sporty five-seater cabin with a premium soft-touch dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, an air purifier, six airbags, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Kia Seltos gets more engine options

Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-liter, DOHC, i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 120hp/145Nm. Kia Seltos is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). The former gets a 6-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, while the latter has a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT unit.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, Kia Seltos can be yours between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh, while we expect the Honda Elevate to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Seltos makes more sense on our shores, with its sporty and futuristic design, powerful engine options, and tech-biased cabin with premium materials.