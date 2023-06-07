Auto

How Maruti Suzuki Jimny fares against Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar

How Maruti Suzuki Jimny fares against Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 07, 2023, 01:16 pm 3 min read

All three cars run on alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki has launched its Jimny SUV in India. It is available in two variants and its price starts at Rs. 12.74 lakh. The car has a boxy appearance, a spacious cabin with a decent feature set, and is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine. In our market, the four-wheeler rivals the Force Gurkha and Mahindra Thar. But which is better? Let's find out.

First, a look at the Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny sports a black grille with five slats, circular LED headlights, fog lamps, a flat hood, squared windows, bumper-mounted LED taillamps, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a four-seater cabin, featuring a black dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto climate control, cruise control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags.

It runs on a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is fueled by a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that puts out 103hp/134Nm. The mill is linked to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, mated with an all-wheel-drive system.

Force Gurkha gets 16-inch wheels, touchscreen infotainment console

Force Gurkha has a muscular bonnet, a wide black grille, a snorkel, a roof-mounted carrier, squared windows, side steppers, circular LED headlights with DRLs, fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, vertically-positioned taillamps, and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. A black dashboard, circular AC vents, front and rear USB ports, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a semi-digital instrument cluster, two airbags, ABS, and EBD, are offered inside.

It is powered by a 90hp, 2.6-liter mill

Force Gurkha runs on a 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates 89.84hp of power and a peak torque of 250Nm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Mahindra Thar offers 18-inch wheels and a 7.0-inch touchscreen

Mahindra Thar offers a lengthy hood, a grille with vertical slats, bumper-mounted fog lamps, squarish windows, flared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, round headlamps, LED taillights, and a tailgate-mounted spare rim. On the inside, USB chargers, auto climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS, EBD, and an engine immobilizer are available.

Thar gets 3 engine choices

The Thar is available with a 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine (117hp/300Nm), a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill (150hp/300Nm), and a 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel unit (130hp/300Nm). Transmission duties on the four-wheeler are taken care of by a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, Jimny costs between Rs. 12.74-15.05 lakh, the Gurkha is priced at Rs. 14.75 lakh, and Thar falls in the price bracket of Rs. 10.54-16.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). All three cars are well equipped with features. However, our vote goes to the Thar for its better looks and more engine options, at a lower starting price compared to the rivals.