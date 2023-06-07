Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the highly-awaited Jimny in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 in January and has managed to gather over 25,000 pre-orders since then. The rugged-looking off-roader can be bought in two variants: Zeta and Alpha.

Why does this story matter?

The lifestyle SUV segment in India was popularized by Mahindra Thar. While the SUV offered good off-roading hardware, it was deemed impractical as a family vehicle, with its three-door body style.

With the demand for rugged-looking SUVs rising on our shores, Maruti Suzuki has decided to benefit from the trend by launching the five-door version of the capable Jimny.

The SUV features round LED headlamps and designer alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a typical boxy silhouette associated with an SUV. The car features a clamshell bonnet, a blacked-out vertical-slatted grille with chrome inserts, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, round LED headlamp units, squared-out ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer five-spoke alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted taillights.

It is offered with a 1.5-liter, K-series engine

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K-series petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 134Nm. The mill is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox with the "AllGrip" 4WD system.

The Jimny gets an all-black dashboard and six airbags

Inside, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard and fabric upholstery. The SUV gets connected car technology, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pricing and availability

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be yours at Rs. 12.74 lakh for the base Zeta MT version and Rs. 15.05 lakh for the range-topping Alpha AT dual-tone trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.