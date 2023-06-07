2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R v/s 2023 model: Check differences
Kawasaki has introduced the track-focused 2024 Ninja ZX-6R for the global markets with a starting price tag of $11,299 (approximately Rs. 9.32 lakh). The mid-capacity supersport features revised styling, an LED headlamp, a better suspension setup, and a refreshed instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. However, how does the updated bike fare against the 2023 model? Let's find out how the two differ.
Why does this story matter?
- Introduced in 1995 to dominate the middleweight supersport segment, Kawasaki managed to bag victories in the Supersport World Championship in 2001, 2012, 2015, and 2016 with the Ninja ZX-6R.
- However, with the competition heating up in recent years, the Japanese automaker has now upgraded the motorcycle with MY-2024 updates.
- Does the refreshed sports bike have enough grunt to retain the top spot?
The motorcycle features dual-pod LED headlight and refreshed instrument cluster
The 2024 ZX-6R gets Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired color and graphics. The supersport features a muscular fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, clip-on handlebar, full-fairing with flush-fitted indicators, an upright windscreen, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The updated motorcycle now packs an all-new Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster over the 2023 model.
The bike comes equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS
For rider safety, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by fully-adjustable SHOWA Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable "Uni-Trak" mono-shock unit at the rear end.
It is backed by a 636cc, inline-four engine
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets an upgraded 636cc, inline four-cylinder engine, which is 37cc larger than the 2023 model. The mill now develops 122hp of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
Is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R a better choice?
In the US market, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can be yours at $11,299 (approximately Rs. 9.32 lakh) for the non-ABS model and $12,299 (roughly Rs. 10.15 lakh) for the ABS version. In our opinion, you should definitely go for the updated supersport offering, as it now gets a larger engine, a fully-adjustable suspension setup, a refreshed Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and a bi-directional quickshifter.