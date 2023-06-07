Auto

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R v/s 2023 model: Check differences

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rides on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has introduced the track-focused 2024 Ninja ZX-6R for the global markets with a starting price tag of $11,299 (approximately Rs. 9.32 lakh). The mid-capacity supersport features revised styling, an LED headlamp, a better suspension setup, and a refreshed instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. However, how does the updated bike fare against the 2023 model? Let's find out how the two differ.

Introduced in 1995 to dominate the middleweight supersport segment, Kawasaki managed to bag victories in the Supersport World Championship in 2001, 2012, 2015, and 2016 with the Ninja ZX-6R.

However, with the competition heating up in recent years, the Japanese automaker has now upgraded the motorcycle with MY-2024 updates.

Does the refreshed sports bike have enough grunt to retain the top spot?

The 2024 ZX-6R gets Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired color and graphics. The supersport features a muscular fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, clip-on handlebar, full-fairing with flush-fitted indicators, an upright windscreen, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. The updated motorcycle now packs an all-new Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster over the 2023 model.

For rider safety, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by fully-adjustable SHOWA Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable "Uni-Trak" mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R gets an upgraded 636cc, inline four-cylinder engine, which is 37cc larger than the 2023 model. The mill now develops 122hp of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

In the US market, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can be yours at $11,299 (approximately Rs. 9.32 lakh) for the non-ABS model and $12,299 (roughly Rs. 10.15 lakh) for the ABS version. In our opinion, you should definitely go for the updated supersport offering, as it now gets a larger engine, a fully-adjustable suspension setup, a refreshed Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster, and a bi-directional quickshifter.