What makes Audi TTS Memorial Edition unique: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 29, 2023, 10:42 am 2 min read

Audi TTS Memorial Edition gets the brand's Magnetic Ride suspension (Photo credit: Audi)

To commemorate the final run of its TTS coupe in Japan, German marque Audi has revealed the special Memorial Edition. The model will be produced in a limited run of just 100 units. To differentiate from the standard version, the special edition sports car features a unique Luxury Sports package with bronze accents. Apart from these changes, the car remains mechanically unaltered.

Why does this story matter?

The TT has been one of the most popular monikers in Audi's lineup, ever since it first appeared in 1998.

The model also made its mark in various motorsport events such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) series.

Now, after a successful run of 25 years, the carmaker has decided to pull the plug on the four-wheeler.

The sports car boasts a single-frame grille and aluminum wheels

On the design front, the Audi TTS Memorial Edition retains the silhouette of the standard model. It features subtle tweaks such as a single-frame grille in a matte black shade with aluminum inserts, unique bronze-colored Audi Sport 20-inch aluminum wheels, and a bronze logo on the side panels. It is offered in Glacier White Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic, and Kronos Gray Metallic paint schemes.

It features Nappa leather upholstery with contrasting bronze-colored stitching

Inside, the special Audi TTS Memorial Edition has a sporty two-seater cabin and features an all-black dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery with contrasting bronze-colored stitching and gray piping, and racing-style bucket seats. It packs the brand's Virtual Cockpit instrument console, a 12-speaker Bang and Olufsen premium sound system, and an MMI Navigation Plus infotainment panel. It gets a unique texture on the center console.

The coupe comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions

To ensure the safety of its passengers, the limited-run Audi TTS Memorial Edition comes equipped with a suite of ADAS functions. The coupe features multicollision brake assist with the attention assist function, Audi side assist with blind spot monitoring, Audi active lane assist, traffic sign recognition, and semi-autonomous park assist with a rear-view camera. For additional protection, the sports car gets multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 2.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Audi TTS Memorial Edition is a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that is linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox with a "Quattro" all-wheel-drive system. The motor churns out a maximum power of 228hp and a peak torque of 350Nm.