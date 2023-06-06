Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny's India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 06, 2023, 06:25 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023 (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will launch its Jimny SUV in India tomorrow. To recall, it broke cover at the Auto Expo 2023 and its bookings are currently open. As for the highlights, the car has a rugged resign, a spacious cabin with six airbags, and a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 103hp. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The Mahindra Thar has made the lifestyle SUV segment popular in India. It is no longer a niche category.

To capitalize on this growing demand, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny here tomorrow.

The car's good looks, a decent set of features, and excellent offroading capabilities will aid it in standing out in the market.

The car has circular headlamps and tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lengthy hood, a black grille with slats, circular LED headlights, a black bumper, and fog lights. It is flanked by squared windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy wheels. Bumper-mounted taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end. The car is offered in five mono-tone and a single dual-tone color option.

It is fueled by a 103hp, 1.5-liter engine

Maruti Suzuki Jimny runs on a 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that makes 103hp/134Nm. The motor is mated to a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, paired with an all-wheel-drive system.

Six airbags and a leather-wrapped steering wheel are offered inside

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a practical cabin, featuring a black dashboard, circular AC vents, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, and reclinable front seats. It houses a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki will disclose the availability and pricing details of the Jimny at the time of launch. However, the four-wheeler is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 10-12.7 lakh (ex-showroom).