Kawasaki's electrified Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 in the works

Auto

Kawasaki's electrified Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 in the works

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023 | 12:43 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki's upcoming EVs will roll on lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki is gearing up to launch its electric motorcycles, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, in the global markets soon. In the latest development, type-approval documents of the EVs have been leaked, revealing technical details of the upcoming e-bikes. Both will have a 9kW motor linked to two removable 3kWh batteries and weigh around 135-139kg. They shall sport bodywork similar to their gas-powered siblings.

The EVs will rival Ultraviolette F77 and Tork Kratos

Already approved for sale overseas, the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 will compete with electric motorcycles like the Ultraviolette F77, Tork Kratos, and Matter Aera, if launched in India. However, Kawasaki India hasn't shown interest in bringing these EVs to our shores as of now. With performance equivalent to 125cc ICE offerings, they have the potential to shake up our market.

Kawasaki aims to revolutionize the global two-wheeled EV market

Kawasaki's electric motorcycle venture could have a major impact on the EV industry's future. Launching electric versions of popular models may inspire other manufacturers to follow suit, driving innovation and competition. The Japanese bikemaker's shift toward electric bikes will not only help reduce carbon emissions but also promote sustainable mobility in global markets. We believe they will be game-changing offerings.

Share this timeline