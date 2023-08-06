Exciting benefits on Honda cars in India this August

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 06, 2023 | 10:55 am 1 min read

Honda City features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 73,000 on its entire line-up this August. Customers can get cash discounts of up to Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 for a Honda and Rs. 10,000 for other brands, and free accessories worth Rs. 10,946. Additionally, there's a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs. 20,000.

Honda Amaze gets accessories worth Rs. 12,296

Honda Amaze begins at Rs. 7.05 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or free accessories worth up to Rs. 12,296. However, there are no exchange offers available this August. The sedan draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine with a 5-speed manual or CVT gearbox. The mill develops 90hp of power and 110Nm of peak torque.

Honda City e:HEV has cash benefits of Rs. 40,000

The Honda City starts at Rs. 11.57 lakh and features a 1.5-liter petrol engine with a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox. It produces 120hp of power and 145Nm of torque. In comparison, the City e:HEV starts at Rs. 18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is a strong-hybrid version with the same engine and two electric motors. Offers are not available on range-topping ZX trim.

