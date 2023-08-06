Ultra-rare Edit g11 debuts as a bespoke Porsche 911

Edit g11 rolls on forged alloy wheels (Photo credit: Edit Automotive)

Edit Automotive has taken the wraps off the g11, a custom sports car based on the sixth-generation Porsche 911 997. The automaker plans to modify just 99 cars, inspired by the original 911's simplicity and ease of driving experience. The bespoke coupe retains amenities such as air conditioning, heated seats, and traction control but gets an upgraded cabin with premium materials.

Sixth-generation Porsche 911 offers a mechanical steering wheel

The company chose the sixth-generation Porsche 911 as its resto-mod base because it offers an engaging driving experience with a mechanical steering wheel. It features a wide body with a 3.6-liter or 3.8-liter flat-six engine. Each engine is re-assembled with new IMS bearings and stainless steel cylinder liners. It also gets Ohlins adjustable suspension setup, forged wheels, and new brakes with Brembo calipers.

Limited-run Edit g11 will impact bespoke sports car market

Edit Automotive's g11 starts at $187,450 and can be customized to the customer's desires. Designer Petr Novague will personally consult with clients to help them choose the color, exterior details, and interior colors and materials for their custom sports cars. With just 99 units being built, the coupe may become a sought-after collector's item, potentially increasing demand for bespoke sports cars in the future.

