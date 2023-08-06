How Tata Punch iCNG fares against Hyundai EXTER CNG

August 06, 2023

Tata Motors has launched the Punch iCNG in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact car is available in five variants and features a unique twin-cylinder CNG technology with an auto-switch function. At that price point, it rivals the Hyundai EXTER in the micro-SUV category. Which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Punch single-handedly popularized the micro-SUV category in India. Over two lakh units of the compact car were sold within two years of its launch on our shores. Now, Hyundai has entered the highly-competitive segment with the all-new EXTER. The South Korean carmaker plans to attract young buyers with its feature-loaded offering. With both offering CNG models, which one will claim the top spot?

Hyundai EXTER looks more appealing of the two

Hyundai EXTER flaunts projector halogen headlamps, H-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille, 'EXTER' lettering below the sculpted hood, "Parametric" design elements all-around, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Tata Punch iCNG retains the typical SUV design of the standard model and sports bumper-mounted projector headlights, a clamshell bonnet, a sleek grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights with LED elements, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Both are on par in terms of dimensions

Hyundai EXTER is 3,815mm long, 1,710mm wide, 1,631mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,450mm. In comparison, the Tata Punch has a length of 3,827mm, a width of 1,742mm, a height of 1,615mm, and a wheelbase of 2,445mm.

EXTER features semi-leatherette upholstery and dual-camera dashcam

Hyundai EXTER has a five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, semi-leatherette upholstery, a dual-camera dashcam, a voice-enabled single-pane sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Tata Punch gets a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, an electric sunroof, a cooled glovebox, iRA-connected car technology, and an updated 7.0-inch infotainment console. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags on both vehicles.

The Punch packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Hyundai EXTER CNG is a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder engine that generates 67hp of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual/AMT gearbox. Tata Punch iCNG draws power from the same 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' three-cylinder engine from the standard model. The mill develops 72hp/103Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

EXTER has a fuel efficiency figure of 27.1km/kg

The CNG model of Hyundai EXTER has an ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figure of 27.1km/kg. Although the official mileage for the Tata Punch iCNG is not disclosed, we expect a figure of around 26-27km/kg.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Hyundai EXTER CNG ranges between Rs. 8.23 lakh and Rs. 8.96 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Punch iCNG can be yours between Rs. 7.1 lakh and Rs. 9.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Punch makes more sense on our shores, with its overall larger dimensions, powerful CNG mill, and a relatively lower starting price tag.

