Audi to revive the RS6 moniker as a high-performance EV

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 05:38 pm 2 min read

Audi RS6 E-tron will feature a Quattro four-wheel-drive system. Representative image (Photo credit: Audi)

Audi is gearing up to bring back the RS6 moniker as an all-electric model for the global markets. Set to launch in the UK in 2025, the high-performance four-door e-sedan will likely be called RS6 E-tron. Based on the German marque's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, the EV will boast more power (up to 600hp) than its now-discontinued ICE-powered counterpart.

Porsche to collaborate with Audi for electric powertrains

Porsche and Audi will be collaborating on the development of the RS6 E-tron's electric drivetrain. The setup will also be featured in an upgraded Taycan model, which is due for a facelift in 2025. With a two-speed gearbox on each electric motor and a fully variable Quattro four-wheel-drive system, the EV is set to be the fastest-accelerating four-door electric saloon, once launched.

It will be a game-changer in the performance EV market

The introduction of the Audi RS6 E-tron could significantly impact the performance EV market. However, Audi faces challenges in meeting customer expectations in terms of performance and range. Based on the A6 E-tron concept from 2021, the RS6 E-tron's dimensions will be slightly bigger than the current-generation A6 sedan. The upcoming RS6 E-tron EV will be offered in both the saloon and Avant guise.

