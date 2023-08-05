Mahindra Thar.e EV to break cover on Independence Day

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 05:12 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Thar.e will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to unveil the Thar.e, an electric concept based on its popular Thar SUV, on August 15 at a global event in Cape Town, South Africa. The all-new rugged EV will be built on the automaker's modern INGLO skateboard platform. It will likely use the same 60kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup from the BE Rall E concept.

Take a look at the announcement

INGLO skateboard platform will revolutionize Mahindra's design philosophy

The upcoming Mahindra Thar.e will utilize the Indian Global (INGLO) skateboard architecture, in place of the traditional ladder-on-frame construction of the current-generation Thar. This will allow for greater flexibility in vehicle design and accommodate both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, along with a large-capacity battery pack. As a result, the automaker will be able to use the same platform for its future offerings as well.

The e-SUV will shake up the Indian EV market

Once launched, the Mahindra Thar.e would significantly impact the Indian market. With a rugged design and off-road capabilities, it will not only attract enthusiasts but also those seeking a practical, go-anywhere e-SUV. With its launch expected in early 2025, the carmaker has time to iron out the flaws in the vehicle. We believe it has the potential to disrupt the entire EV segment.

