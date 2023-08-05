GMC and EarthCruiser's Hummer EV overlander version in the works

Hummer EV rides on dual-tone alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: GMC)

GMC and EarthCruiser have joined forces to create an overlanding version of the Hummer EV pickup. The concept is set to make an appearance in the coming months. Its teaser image reveals a taller roof with solar panels, which will enable the vehicle to stay off the grid for extended periods. However, the setup will add weight, thereby reducing the range of the vehicle.

Tackling the weight issue will be a challenge

The weight of the Hummer EV pickup and the potential impact of the overlanding setup on its driving range are crucial issues that GMC and EarthCruiser must tackle. The electric pickup is already hefty, and adding the overland setup will further increase its weight, affecting the efficiency of the electric powertrain. The automaker estimates a 529km range on a single charge for the EV.

GMC aims to revolutionize overlanding with EVs

Both GMC and EarthCruiser aim to revolutionize overlanding, which is essentially a combination of off-roading and camping. While solar panels are a good option, they require bright sunlight to work in an efficient manner. The upcoming concept is anticipated to address these concerns and lead to an overland up-fit for the Hummer EV pickup that will be available to customers in the future.

