Attractive deals on Renault cars in India this August

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 01:32 pm 1 min read

The Kiger is the flagship model for Renault in India (Photo credit: Renault)

Renault is offering exciting deals on its entire line-up in India this August. Customers can enjoy benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers, and loyalty bonuses. Select dealerships are offering a maximum discount of up to Rs. 65,000 on the Kiger, while KWID gets combined benefits of Rs. 45,000. In comparison, Triber has discounts of up to Rs. 40,000 on our shores.

Discounts are likely offered to boost sales on our shores

These discounts in August are likely offered by Renault to boost sales and attract more potential customers. This move may impact the overall automobile market in India by encouraging other car manufacturers to offer similar discounts to stay competitive. Additionally, it may lead to an increase in demand for cars and contribute to the growth of the Indian automotive industry.

Renault celebrated 10 lakh units production milestone in June

To recall, Renault hit a significant milestone by surpassing the 10 lakh units production mark in India in June this year. Last month, the Renault-Nissan alliance achieved a major production milestone of 25 lakh units on our shores, with over 10 lakh units being exported. This achievement showcases the French automaker's commitment to the Indian market and its growing popularity among Indian consumers.

