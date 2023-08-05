Jeep pays homage to 'Jurassic Park' with limited-run decal package

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 12:21 pm 1 min read

The JL-generation Jeep Wrangler features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has launched a limited-run appearance package for the Gladiator and JL Wrangler to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic 1993 movie, "Jurassic Park." The package features door logos, hood graphics, and unique numbering on the hood, front fender vents, and tailgate handle. Only 100 packages will be available through the company's Graphic Studio website for both rugged SUVs.

The movie featured the 1992 Jeep Wrangler

The original Jurassic Park featured the 1992 Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara, alongside other memorable vehicles such as the Ford Explorer. The special-edition package flaunts decals for the doors, fenders, and hood as seen on the Jeeps in the movie. However, features such as red-painted wheels, matching body stripes, a light bar, a winch, and a CB antenna are missing from the package.

An optional shifter insert with a "T.rex" design is available

The "Jurassic Park" package also includes an optional shifter insert featuring a "T. rex" design, along with a transfer case shifter insert that showcases a textured grassy island. With only 100 packages available through Jeep's Graphic Studio website, existing owners of Gladiator and JL-generation Wrangler models (2018-2024) can customize their SUVs to live out their Jurassic Park fantasies.

