2024 Genesis G80 sedan spied testing: What to expect

Auto

2024 Genesis G80 sedan spied testing: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 10:48 am 1 min read

2024 Genesis G80 will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Genesis)

The refreshed version of the Genesis G80 has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The sedan will likely retain the signature split-type lighting setup. However, the headlights will be slightly smaller with pixel-like LED elements. The rear end will get tweaked taillights with larger lenses. Inside, the updated sedan will have a layout similar to its elder sibling, the G90.

The sedan will be offered with multiple powertrain options

Details regarding changes to the facelifted Genesis G80's powertrain options are yet to be disclosed. For reference, the current model is backed by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine developing 300hp or a 3.5-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 motor producing 375hp. An all-wheel-drive system is standard with the V6 unit. The refreshed sedan might introduce new engine options with mild-hybrid technology for better efficiency.

The refreshed car will likely debut in 2024

The updated Genesis G80 is expected to follow the automaker's modern design philosophy, sporting a smaller grille and redesigned bumpers. The facelifted sedan could break cover as early as September this year, with its official launch taking place in South Korea as a 2024 model. For the global markets, it would mostly likely arrive by late 2024 or early 2025.

Share this timeline