Brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato goes for swim in the US

Auto

Brand-new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato goes for swim in the US

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 05, 2023 | 10:04 am 1 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato rides on 19-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

An owner of a new Lamborghini wasted no time taking his $280,000 (roughly Rs. 2.31 crore) Huracan Sterrato off-road. He drove the supercar 149km from the dealership to a well-maintained dirt road and a shallow mountain stream in Utah. Designed for rough roading, with its all-terrain run-flat tires and extra ground clearance, the rugged coupe handled the unconventional break-in with relative ease.

Lamborghini's V10-powered beast is limited to 1,499 units globally

Lamborghini introduced the Huracan Sterrato as a 602hp, V10 beast capable of conquering the roads less travelled. The production of the unique supercar is limited to just 1,499 units worldwide. Launched with the tagline "Beyond the Concrete," the coupe is essentially a heavily modified version of the Huracan Evo with reinforced sills, relocated roof-mounted air intake, aluminum skid plates, and an underbody panel.

The fearless owner drives the supercar as it is intended

Taking a $280,000 Lamborghini through a stream on day one might raise concerns about performance or resale value, but its owner seems unfazed. While many owners will be pampering their Huracan Sterrato in their cozy garages, at least one is being driven as the Italian marque intended. He is planning to keep his prized rugged supercar perpetually dirty.

Share this timeline