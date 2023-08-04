TVS Jupiter ZX Drum, with SmartXonnect suite, launched in India

The Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant packs a USB phone charger (Photo credit: TVS)

TVS has introduced the Jupiter ZX Drum with SmartXonnect Bluetooth-based connectivity suite. Earlier, the feature was only available with the disc brake variant. Priced at Rs. 84,468 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is the most affordable Bluetooth-equipped scooter variant in TVS's line-up. The SmartXonnect system offers turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, and call/SMS alerts. These features enhance the riding experience and keep individuals informed during their commute.

The new variant comes in two color options

Mechanically, the Jupiter ZX Drum, with SmartXonnect suite, remains on par with its siblings. It offers two engine options: the 110cc engine produces 7.77hp of power and 8.8Nm of torque, while the 125cc engine generates 8.05hp of power and 10.5Nm of torque. The Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect model is offered in a Starlight Blue shade and an exclusive Olive Gold color.

TVS has strengthened its Jupiter range with the new model

The Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant's affordability could significantly impact TVS's market position. By adding the SmartXonnect suite to the ZX Drum variant, TVS has strengthened its scooter line-up. The move could help TVS gain an edge over competitors such as Honda Activa, and solidify its position in India. With the new variant, TVS hopes to attract customers seeking a connected riding experience.

