Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 06:50 pm 2 min read

Fisker PEAR rolls an aerodynamically-tuned alloy wheels (Photo credit: Fisker)

Fisker is set to launch the PEAR electric hatchback in 2025. With a starting price tag of under £28,000 (approximately Rs. 29.45 lakh), it will be the most affordable six-seater EV in the UK market, once launched. The car will be available with two battery pack options, offering a range of up to 241km and 482km, respectively. It boasts a unique foldable 'Houdini Trunk.'

The hatchback is primarily designed for younger drivers

Fisker aims to attract younger drivers with what it calls a "lifestyle vehicle." Based on the modular SLV-1 chassis, the PEAR minimizes production costs without compromising on the vehicle's handling or quality. The Fisker Blade central computing platform streamlines ECUs for reduced material costs and improves the EV's overall performance. CFO Geeta Gupta emphasizes that the PEAR will be "driven by software, not hardware."

Smaller battery packs and software-driven approach would shape the future

Fisker PEAR's dual battery options and the 'Houdini Trunk' could influence future EV production and technology. A smaller battery pack may become more popular for drivers who require a sustainable city roundabout. The unique foldable trunk will further simplify cargo-loading ability in urban settings. Fisker's software-driven approach has the potential to shape the future of EV design, with the e-hatchback prioritizing software over hardware.

