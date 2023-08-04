Fisker Ronin debuts as all-electric grand-tourer with 965km range

Auto

Fisker Ronin debuts as all-electric grand-tourer with 965km range

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 05:26 pm 2 min read

Fisker Ronin features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Fisker)

Fisker has revealed the Ronin as a convertible all-electric grand-tourer with an impressive power output of 1,000hp and a range of up to 965km. The targeted range would make it the longest-range production EV to date. The futuristic-looking car features a triple-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration, active aerodynamics body panels, a carbon fiber hardtop roof, and four butterfly doors.

The limited-run EV is a combination of luxury and innovation

Unveiled at the Fisker Product Vision event in California, the Ronin is part of the automaker's broader strategy for electric vehicles. The US-based EV maker is focused on creating something unique, luxurious, and innovative. The limited edition, four-door grand-tourer aims to offer the ultimate long-distance driving experience to its customers. It carries a starting price tag of $385,000 (roughly Rs. 3.19 crore).

Groundbreaking battery technology to redefine EV range in future

The Fisker Ronin achieves an impressive 965km range using an innovative battery pack with cells integrated into the monocoque chassis. The technical details of the unconventional battery pack are yet to be disclosed by the automaker. Ronin's groundbreaking battery pack and long-range capabilities would likely have a significant impact on the future of electric vehicle technology, inspiring new approaches to EV engineering.

Share this timeline