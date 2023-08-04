This one-off Lamborghini Huracan took 15 days to paint

Auto

This one-off Lamborghini Huracan took 15 days to paint

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 05:07 pm 1 min read

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica rolls on 19-inch forged wheels (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has revealed a one-of-a-kind Huracan Sterrato Opera Unica to commemorate its 60th anniversary. Developed by the Italian marque's "Ad Personam" department, the unique supercar flaunts a special color scheme inspired by the seas and skies of Sardinia island in the Mediterranean Sea. The three-color paint job done by hand took 370 hours to complete and mimics the crystal-like effect of frozen liquid.

A brief look at the Ad Personam division

Ad Personam is the customization department of Lamborghini. Its goal is to create unique cars that reflect their owners' personalities. The special department works closely with customers to create bespoke supercars tailored to their preferences. Options offered include unique color schemes, premium materials such as carbon fiber and Alcantara, performance upgrades, and accessories such as personalized luggage as well as floor mats.

Lamborghini's shift to plug-in hybrid future

Lamborghini is transitioning toward plug-in hybrid technology. This shift is part of the iconic automaker's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and meeting emissions regulations. Its last naturally aspirated V10 supercar will be assembled in the second half of 2024, alongside the final ICE-only Urus super-SUV. Replacements for both models will likely arrive by either late 2024 or early 2025.

Share this timeline