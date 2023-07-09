Auto

Is Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe better than BMW 4 Series Coupe

Is Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe better than BMW 4 Series Coupe

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 09, 2023 | 03:30 am 3 min read

Both cars feature all-LED lighting setup

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the 2024 iteration of the CLE Coupe for the global markets. The model is conceptualized to replace both the C-Class Coupe and E-Class Coupe in its global portfolio. With its potent 375hp, 3.0-liter inline-six engine, the car rivals the BMW 4 Series Coupe. Which one of these two sporty German four-wheelers makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

In a bid to streamline its line-up of performance-oriented coupes, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the CLE Coupe. The car combines the best elements from both the C- and E-Class Coupes to offer a seamless grand-touring experience to its passengers. However, to obtain the top spot in the mid-size category, the car has to defeat the reigning champion, the 4 Series Coupe from its arch-rival BMW.

BMW 4 Series Coupe looks more appealing

BMW 4 Series Coupe flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille with chrome surrounds, sleek Matrix LED headlamps, a diffuser, dual exhaust ports, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer 10-spoke alloy wheels. Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe features a long and sculpted hood, a large chrome-studded grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, adaptive LED headlamps, tapering LED taillights, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

The CLE Coupe has overall larger dimensions

BMW 4 Series Coupe has a length of 4,772mm, a width of 1,851mm, a height of 1,386mm, and a wheelbase of 2,849mm. In comparison, the Mercedes CLE Coupe is 4,850mm long, 1,860mm wide, 1,428mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

Both cars feature multi-color ambient lighting and ADAS functions

BMW 4 Series Coupe has heated front seats, a 3-spoke steering wheel, multi-color ambient lighting, a sunroof, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 10.3-inch infotainment panel. Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multi-color ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a free-standing 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment console. Passengers' safety on both coupes is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

BMW 4 Series Coupe packs more powerful engine options

BMW 4 Series Coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged engine (255hp/400Nm) and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill (382hp/499Nm). Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is backed by a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbo-petrol motor (255hp/400Nm) and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, twin-turbo unit (375hp/500Nm). The former gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox, while the latter has a 9-speed automatic unit. Both are equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

Which one should you choose?

In the US, the BMW 4 Series Coupe begins at $49,900 (approximately Rs. 41.22 lakh). On the other hand, we expect Mercedes-Benz CLE to start at around $55,000 (roughly Rs. 45.43 lakh). In our opinion, the 4 Series Coupe makes more sense with its eye-catching design, tech-biased cabin, and powerful engine options at a relatively lower price point.

Share this timeline