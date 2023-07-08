Auto

Triumph clears controversy regarding on-road pricing of Speed 400

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 08, 2023 | 05:51 pm 2 min read

Triumph Speed 400 is available in three color schemes (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

With a super-competitive price tag of Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed 400 looks like a sure-shot winner for Triumph Motorcycles in India. However, some dealerships are overcharging their customers to benefit from the rising demand for the all-new roadster model. To resolve the controversy surrounding the on-road pricing of the motorcycle, the British marque will disclose the official details on July 10.

Why does this story matter?

After three years of rigorous development and testing, Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto introduced the Speed 400 in India with an attractive sticker price. However, soon after its launch, the bikemakers got entangled in a controversy surrounding the roadster's inflated on-road pricing in some regions. Now, both brands have issued an official statement regarding the issue faced by their customers on Twitter﻿.

Here's a look at the official statement

Some Triumph dealerships demanded additional amounts for delivering the motorcycle

According to a viral post (now deleted) on Twitter, a Triumph dealership in Bengaluru quoted an on-road price of Rs. 3.38 lakh for the Speed 400. The price difference over the official ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.33 lakh is roughly Rs. 1.05 lakh. In this case, the dealer over-quoted around Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 60,000 more than what would be ideally needed.

Quotation included delivery charges and intro kit as an add-on

Although one has to pay road tax, registration, RTO charges, and insurance for purchasing a new vehicle, the said dealership demanded delivery charges, multi-year insurance, RSA, and an intro kit as a compulsory add-on worth Rs. 55,108 for the all-new Triumph Speed 400.

Triumph will disclose official on-road pricing on July 10

After the post went viral, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles released an official statement regarding the issue of the inflated pricing of the new offering. According to the statement, the automakers will be disclosing the official on-road prices of the Speed 400 on July 10. All dealerships across India will have to stick to the official price break-up, once it is revealed.

Let's take a look at the Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 follows a neo-retro design philosophy and sports a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a wide handlebar, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. For rider safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The roadster is powered by a new 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.4hp/37.5Nm.

