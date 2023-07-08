Auto

BMW CE 02 breaks cover: Check the EV's top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 08, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

BMW CE 02 rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

After introducing its first all-electric two-wheeled offering in 2022, BMW Motorrad has now taken the wraps off the CE 02 as a quirky-looking city roundabout. It is essentially a more affordable alternative to its elder sibling, the CE 04. The e-bike carries a starting price tag of $7,599 (roughly Rs. 6.27 lakh) in the US and is offered in two variants: Base and Highline.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad entered the highly competitive electric two-wheeler segment in 2022, with the CE 04 e-scooter. The EV offered state-of-the-art features such as a Kinetic Energy Regeneration System (KERS), adaptive LED headlights, and a large 10.25-inch TFT full-color instrument cluster with a connectivity function. Now, the German marque has revealed the CE 02 e-bike as a toned-down offering for city commutes.

The e-bike has a slim profile and 14-inch alloy wheels

The BMW CE 02 looks bare-bones yet futuristic with a slim side profile for easy maneuvering in tight city spaces. The e-bike features a squared-out LED headlamp with integrated indicators and DRLs, a raised handlebar, a single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, and a floating-type rear fender with an LED taillamp. It packs a 3.5-inch micro TFT instrument console and rides on 14-inch alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 88.5km per charge

The BMW CE 02 is backed by a mid-mounted electric motor that is paired with a large battery pack. The setup develops 15hp of maximum power and 55Nm of peak torque. The e-bike promises a riding range of up to 88.5km on a single charge.

It comes equipped with stability control and regenerative braking

For the safety of the rider, BMW Motorrad has equipped the CE 02 with disc brakes on both wheels, single-channel BMW Motorrad ABS, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Recuperative Stability Control (RSC), regenerative braking, and three riding modes: Surf, Flow, and Flash. Suspension duties on the vehicle are carried out by telescopic forks at the front and a side-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It gets "ConnectedRide Smartglasses" as an optional extra

Besides the CE 02, BMW Motorrad has also revealed the all-new "ConnectedRide Smartglasses" with an integrated head-up display. The glasses project all relevant data such as navigation, speed, and battery status directly into the rider's field of vision in real time for improved safety.

