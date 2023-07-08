Auto

Royal Enfield Scram 440 in the works: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 08, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Scram 440 will roll on wire-spoke wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

To take on Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Chennai-based Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the Scram 440 (codenamed D4K) with a larger 440cc engine. However, unlike the Himalayan 450's all-new liquid-cooled mill, the urban-focused scrambler will use an air-and-oil-cooled motor derived from the current-generation 411cc unit. The updated bike is set to arrive in India in the coming months.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield introduced the Scram 411 in India as a more road-focused alternative to its Himalayan. The motorcycle shares its mechanicals with the popular ADV, barring a few tweaks to make it more accessible for city use. Now, the bikemaker is planning to upgrade its rugged scrambler offering with a new reworked engine to rival the newly-launched models from Triumph Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson.

The scrambler will likely get wire-spoke wheels and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 440 will retain the overall design philosophy of the current model. The scrambler will likely feature a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, a round headlight, a sleek taillamp, an all-LED lighting setup, and rugged-looking wire-spoked wheels. It will pack a semi-digital instrument console with an optional Tripper navigation pod.

The bike will be equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure rider safety and improve the overall ride and handling characteristics, the Royal Enfield Scram 440 will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the neo-retro motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It will be backed by a new 440cc engine

On the performance front, the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 440 will get a new 440cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which will be derived from the current 411cc motor. It should likely produce around 28-30hp of maximum power. Transmission details are not available.

How much will the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 440 cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Scram 440 at its launch event, sometime in the coming months. We expect the reworked scrambler model to carry a premium over the Scram 411, which ranges between Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. We believe that the neo-retro offering has the potential to be a game-changer.

