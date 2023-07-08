Auto

Can Triumph Speed Triple RS defeat BMW S 1000 R

Can Triumph Speed Triple RS defeat BMW S 1000 R

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 08, 2023 | 11:01 am 3 min read

Both bikes feature an IMU-based traction control system

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the 2024 iteration of the Speed Triple 1200 RS in India with a price tag of Rs. 18.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now features an all-new Carnival Red paint scheme, along with the existing options. At that price point, it rivals the BMW S 1000 R. Can the refreshed British contender defeat the reigning German champion? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad introduced its liter-class streetfighter, the S 1000 R in India in 2021. Since then, the bike has become a force to reckon with in its segment. The automaker updated the motorcycle last July with minor tech updates and new color schemes. However, the champion now faces a tough challenge from the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in its 2024 avatar.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS looks more pleasing

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS sports bug eye-shaped LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs, a 15.5-liter fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console. BMW S 1000 R flaunts an angular LED headlamp, a 17-liter fuel tank, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and a 6.5-inch colored TFT instrument cluster. Both bikes ride on 17-inch cast aluminum wheels.

Both bikes are on par in terms of dimensions

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS has a seat height of 830mm, a wheelbase of 1,445mm, and a kerb weight of 198kg. In comparison, the BMW S 1000 R has a saddle height of 830mm, a wheelbase of 1,450mm, and tips the scales at 199kg.

Both streetfighters are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

For rider safety, both the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and BMW S 1000 R come equipped with disc brakes, cornering ABS, wheelie control, IMU-based traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the streetfighters are handled by fully-adjustable inverted forks (43mm for Speed Triple and 46mm for S 1000 R) on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS is a 1,160cc, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that produces a maximum power of 178hp and a peak torque of 125Nm. Meanwhile, the BMW S 1000 R is backed by a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled motor that develops 165hp of maximum power and 114Nm of peak torque. Both motorcycles have a 6-speed manual gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will set you back by Rs. 18.25 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW S 1000 R can be yours at Rs. 19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Speed Triple 1200 RS makes more sense on our shores with its quirky design, powerful inline-triple engine, and relatively lower price tag.

Share this timeline