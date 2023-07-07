Auto

Is top-end Kia Seltos X-Line better than entry-level Jeep Compass

Is top-end Kia Seltos X-Line better than entry-level Jeep Compass

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 07, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

Both SUVs ride on designer alloy wheels

Kia Motors has introduced the new Seltos in India in multiple trims, including the top-end X-Line. The pre-booking for the SUV will start on July 14. We expect the top-of-the-line model to be priced at around Rs. 20.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, it will take on the entry-level Sport variant of the iconic Jeep Compass. Let's see which one is better.

Kia Seltos X-Line looks more appealing

Kia Seltos X-Line flaunts a dark gray matte paint, an updated grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, roof rails, revised bumpers, skid plates, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Jeep Compass sports a sculpted bonnet, a seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, blacked-out pillars, flared wheel arches with black cladding, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both SUVs are on par in terms of dimensions

Kia Seltos X-Line has a length of 4,365mm, a width of 1,800mm, a height of 1,620mm, and a wheelbase of 2,610mm. In comparison, Jeep Compass is 4,395mm long, 1,818mm wide, 1,640mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,636mm.

Seltos X-Line gets a panoramic sunroof and a blacked-out cabin

Inside, Kia Seltos X-Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with premium leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup. On the other hand, Jeep Compass features a five-seater cabin with premium fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch infotainment panel.

Jeep Compass packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Kia Seltos X-Line is a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). The mills are mated to either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Sport variant of Jeep Compass is backed by a 2.0-liter, Multijet diesel motor that puts out 170hp/350Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Jeep Compass Sport variant carries a price tag of Rs. 21.44 lakh. On the other side, we expect the new Kia Seltos X-Line to be priced at around Rs. 20.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2023 Seltos X-Line makes more sense with its aggressive design and tech-forward cabin with premium materials.

Share this timeline