Auto

Evolution of Royal Enfield's Scrambler range: Tracing its journey

Evolution of Royal Enfield's Scrambler range: Tracing its journey

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 07, 2023 | 05:15 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is all set to reveal the new Scrambler 650 model in India soon. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the bike was spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. However, this is not the first time the Chennai-based bikemaker is building a scrambler motorcycle. Let's take a look at the brief history and future of the Scrambler range.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield is one of the most successful bikemakers in India. It claimed the top 4 of 5 positions in May 2023 sales figures of motorcycles ranging between 200cc and 500cc. The brand is planning to expand its 650cc portfolio with new models in the coming years. One of the crucial launches in the Twin (650cc) family will be the upcoming Scrambler 650.

When did the Scrambler moniker originate in Royal Enfield's line-up?

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the 250cc class was important for Royal Enfield in the UK. It was during that era when the first 250cc Scrambler model made its debut. The motorcycle was essentially a toned-down road-legal version of the iconic GP5 racing bike. The bike was received well among young riders who were looking for a sporty model.

The Hunter 350 resurrected the Scrambler range with modern elements

Fast-forward to 2022, Royal Enfield introduced the Hunter 350 for the global markets. The bike resurrected the Scrambler range for the brand and infused modern design elements with a neo-retro charm. It single-handedly popularised the category in India. The motorcycle bagged the IMOTY or Indian Motorcycle Of The Year title for 2023 and surpassed one lakh units in sales in just six months.

The upcoming Scrambler 650 will flaunt Hunter 350's design philosophy

The upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will follow the Hunter 350's design philosophy. It will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a modern-age semi-digital instrument console, a ribbed-pattern seat, an upswept exhaust, and wire-spoked wheels with knobby-pattern tires. For rider safety, it will get disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorber,

It will be offered with a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

Powering the upcoming Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 will be the same 648cc, air-and-oil-cooled parallel-twin engine from the sporty Continental GT 650. The motor will likely put out 47hp/52Nm. The transmission duties would be taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Share this timeline