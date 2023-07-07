Auto

Performance-focused BMW i7 M70 to arrive in India: Check features

Performance-focused BMW i7 M70 to arrive in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 07, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

BMW i7 M70 features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

After introducing its flagship electric sedan, the i7 in India, BMW is now gearing up to reveal the performance-focused M70 xDrive variant on our shores soon. To recall, the German marque took the wraps off the all-electric M model for the global markets in April this year. Once launched, it will be the most powerful electric vehicle for the carmaker in India.

Why does this story matter?

BMW showcased the new 7 Series and i7 for the Indian market at the brand's JoyTown show in Mumbai this January. The two sedans represent the automaker in the premium ICE and EV categories on our shores, respectively. Now, to further increase the appeal of the all-electric sedan, the Bavaria-based luxury carmaker will be introducing the sporty M70 model soon.

The EV features an illuminated kidney grille and designer wheels

The BMW i7 M70 remains largely identical to the standard model. The EV features a long and sculpted bonnet, an illuminated kidney grille, Matrix LED headlights with DRLs, flush-fitted door handles with capacitive buttons, flared wheel arches, 21-inch designer M wheels, and a sloping roofline. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear end of the sedan.

It has BMW's Theatre Screen and premium surround sound system

Inside, the BMW i7 M70 retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the regular variant. It sports premium leather upholstery, reclining rear seats with massage functions, multi-color ambient lighting with a full-width light band on the dashboard, and a "Panoramic Sky Lounge" LED roof. The sedan gets BMW's roof-mounted 31.3-inch 8k "Theatre Screen" and Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system with optional in-seat speakers.

The sedan is offered in over 100 special colorways

To make things more exciting, the i7 M70 gets eight two-tone color schemes as standard and over 100 "BMW Individual" special paints to choose from. BMW is the first automaker to use matte paints made from biomass instead of crude oil. The paint finishes are produced using an innovative process that uses renewable raw materials such as bio-waste from sewage treatment plants.

The EV promises a range of up to 560km

The BMW i7 M70 draws power from dual electric motors that are paired with a 101.7kWh battery pack. The setup generates 747hp/1,100Nm. The performance-focused EV promises a driving range of up to 560km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle.

Share this timeline