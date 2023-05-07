Auto

2024 Volkswagen Taigun v/s 2023 model: List of expected changes

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 07, 2023, 05:52 pm 2 min read

2024 Volkswagen Taigun will get 2 petrol engine options. Representative image (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

German automaker Volkswagen will launch the facelifted Taigun SUV in India sometime next year. Now, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The images indicate that it will have a new grille, tweaked bumpers, roof rails, and two-tone alloy rims. Let us see what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The Volkswagen Taigun was introduced in India in 2021 and is one of the safest cars here (as per Global-NCAP's crash test results).

Now, the brand is mulling a facelift for the four-wheeler. It will flaunt cosmetic tweaks and might also offer new features.

On our shores, the car will rival the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor.

The car will sport a chrome-lined grille and connected taillight

The 2024 Volkswagen Taigun will sport a new chrome-accented grille, sleek headlights, a tweaked bumper housing the fog lamps, and a muscular bonnet. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick black cladding on the wheel arches, and diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a window wiper, and a connected LED taillamp will grace the rear.

Two petrol engine options will be offered

The new Volkswagen Taigun should get a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine (113.4hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO petrol motor that makes 148hp/250Nm. Both mills will be sourced from the current-generation model.

The SUV might get 6 airbags and 5 seats

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is tipped to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, USB chargers, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Six airbags, EBD, and ABS might ensure the safety of the passengers.

2024 Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing

In India, the current-generation Volkswagen Taigun SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 2024 model is expected to carry a slight premium over this figure.