2024 Volkswagen Taigun v/s 2023 model: List of expected changes
German automaker Volkswagen will launch the facelifted Taigun SUV in India sometime next year. Now, a test mule of the car sans camouflage has been found testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The images indicate that it will have a new grille, tweaked bumpers, roof rails, and two-tone alloy rims. Let us see what to expect from the upcoming four-wheeler.
Why does this story matter?
- The Volkswagen Taigun was introduced in India in 2021 and is one of the safest cars here (as per Global-NCAP's crash test results).
- Now, the brand is mulling a facelift for the four-wheeler. It will flaunt cosmetic tweaks and might also offer new features.
- On our shores, the car will rival the Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor.
The car will sport a chrome-lined grille and connected taillight
The 2024 Volkswagen Taigun will sport a new chrome-accented grille, sleek headlights, a tweaked bumper housing the fog lamps, and a muscular bonnet. It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, thick black cladding on the wheel arches, and diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, a window wiper, and a connected LED taillamp will grace the rear.
Two petrol engine options will be offered
The new Volkswagen Taigun should get a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine (113.4hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI EVO petrol motor that makes 148hp/250Nm. Both mills will be sourced from the current-generation model.
The SUV might get 6 airbags and 5 seats
The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is tipped to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, USB chargers, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Six airbags, EBD, and ABS might ensure the safety of the passengers.
2024 Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing
In India, the current-generation Volkswagen Taigun SUV carries a starting price tag of Rs. 11.62 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The 2024 model is expected to carry a slight premium over this figure.