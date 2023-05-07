Auto

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V v/s 2V variant: What will change

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 07, 2023, 03:54 pm 2 min read

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will get an OBD2-compliant engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will launch the 2023 Xtreme 200S 4V in India in the coming days. As for highlights, the bike will have an aggressive design and several features including an all-LED setup for lighting. It will be backed by a 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that makes 18.83hp of power. So, how will it differ from the two-valve version currently on sale? Let us see.

Why does this story matter?

The Hero Xtreme 200S is the brand's third model to get a four-valve variant after the XPulse 200 and XPulse 200T.

The model will get slight visual tweaks and an improved engine. However, the mechanicals will remain unchanged.

In our market, the two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF.

The bike will sport two-tone paint and 17-inch wheels

Similar to the two-valve variant, the 2023 Xtreme 200S 4V will have a muscular fuel tank, full fairings, a tinted visor, an upswept exhaust, and a stepped-up seat. It will pack an all-LED lighting setup, an LCD instrument cluster, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The model will flaunt a dual-tone yellow/black paintwork. There will also be new graphics on the fairings and side/rear panels.

It will be fueled by a 19hp, 200cc engine

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will run on an OBD 2-compliant 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 18.83hp at 8,500rpm and a peak torque of 17.3Nm at 6,500rpm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

There will be disc brakes on both wheels

Akin to the two-valve version, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V in the Indian market is yet to be revealed. However, it is likely to carry a premium over the 2V version priced at Rs. 1,35,360 (ex-showroom).