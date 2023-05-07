Auto

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain to debut soon: Check expected features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 07, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will get a mild-hybrid powertrain. Representative image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz will introduce the 2024 E-Class All-Terrain wagon in the coming days. Now, a partially camouflaged mule of the upcoming four-wheeler has been found testing, showcasing key design elements. The pictures indicate that it will offer blacked-out multi-spoke wheels, fenders with thick cladding, and swept-back headlights. It should be backed by a mild-hybrid powertrain that makes 375hp of power.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will get a tweaked suspension setup, new tech features, and an improved powertrain. Cosmetic changes both inside and out are also expected.

The car should witness decent sales in the international markets. However, its arrival on our shores seems doubtful, considering the lack of popularity of the wagon body style here.

The car will flaunt roof rails and wrap-around taillights

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will sport a long hood, a wide grille, and air vent, and narrow swept-back headlamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, black pillars, flared wheel arches, thick cladding, and multi-spoke rims. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around taillamps will grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

A 375hp, mild-hybrid powertrain should be onboard

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will draw power from a mild-hybrid powertrain, featuring a turbocharged inline-six engine. The mill should generate a maximum power of 375hp and a peak torque of 500.3Nm.

A HUD and ADAS might be offered inside

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is tipped to get a spacious cabin with a head-up display, ambient lighting, a flat-bottom steering wheel, USB chargers, and auto climate control. It might house a camera pointed at the driver for videoconferencing and an MBUX Hyperscreen for instrumentation and infotainment. Multiple airbags and a suite of ADAS facilities should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz will disclose the pricing and availability information of the E-Class All-Terrain wagon at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model which begins at $72,400 (roughly Rs. 59.2 lakh).