Toyota Rumion's India launch around September: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 07, 2023 | 02:01 pm 2 min read

Toyota Rumion will roll on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is gearing up to introduce the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion in India around September this year. This move will strengthen the strategic partnership between the Japanese giant and homegrown carmaker. To recall, Toyota launched the mid-sized Rumion people-mover in the South African market last year. Here's what we can expect from the MPV on our shores.

Why does this story matter?

Toyota and Maruti Suzuki formed a strategic alliance in 2017 to create vehicles on jointly-developed platforms as well as re-introduce existing offerings by switching logos. Both automakers have benefited from the partnership to date and have launched several models in India as well as globally. Now, Toyota is planning to add the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV to its Indian portfolio.

The MPV will flaunt dual-tone alloy wheels and projector headlamps

As seen on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the upcoming Toyota Rumion will flaunt a typical MPV silhouette. It will feature a sculpted hood, swept-back projector LED headlights, a large chrome-surrounded grille, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a roof-mounted spoiler will be available at the rear end.

It will have seven seats and roof-mounted air-conditioner vents

The interiors of the India-bound Toyota Rumion are under wraps. However, we expect the MPV to feature a seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, faux wood trims, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control with roof-mounted vents for rear passengers, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment panel with latest connectivity features. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will be backed by a 1.5-liter engine

Powering the upcoming Toyota Rumion will be the same 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system from the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The motor will develop 103hp/136.8Nm. Transmission duties would be handled by a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

How much will the Toyota Rumion cost in India?

Toyota will disclose the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Rumion at the time of launch around September. For reference, the MPV starts at ZAR 296,900 (roughly Rs. 12.84 lakh) in South Africa. We expect it to carry a premium over its cousin, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which ranges between Rs. 8.64 lakh and Rs. 13.08 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

