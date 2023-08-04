Tata Motors updates CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor with twin-cylinder technology

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 02:58 pm 1 min read

Tata Tigor iCNG comes equipped with dual airbags as standard (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has introduced the updated versions of the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG in India with new twin-cylinder CNG technology. The Tiago iCNG hatchback starts at Rs. 6.55 lakh and the Tigor iCNG compact sedan begins at Rs. 7.8 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With the dual-cylinder setup tucked under the boot's floor, both cars now get an increased boot capacity.

They feature a sleek grille design and projector headlamps

Both the Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG retain the overall design of the standard cars. They feature sweptback projector headlamps, a sleek grille, auto-folding ORVMs, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Both the hatchback and sedan get a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, automatic climate control, a fully-digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, dual airbags, ESC, ABS, and EBD.

A 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine powers both offerings

The updated Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are powered by the same 1.2-liter, inline-triple engine as before. The motor develops 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque in petrol guise. In CNG form, the power figures drop to 73hp/95Nm on both cars. The transmission duties on the hatchback and sedan are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

