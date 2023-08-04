Tata Punch iCNG launched at Rs. 7.1 lakh: Check features

Auto

Tata Punch iCNG launched at Rs. 7.1 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 01:52 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch iCNG now features an electric sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has launched the Punch iCNG in India with starting price tag of Rs. 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in five variants. The micro SUV comes with features like an electric sunroof, six airbags, twin-cylinder CNG technology with an auto switch function, and an updated 7.0-inch infotainment system. The compact rough-roader primarily rivals the Hyundai EXTER's CNG variant on our shores.

The SUV retains the overall design of petrol-only model

The Tata Punch iCNG retains the overall design of its petrol-only sibling and features a clamshell hood, bumper-mounted headlights with split-style headlamps, a sleek grille, skid plates, roof rails, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. Inside, the spacious five-seater cabin has an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a digital instrument cluster, and an updated infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It draws power from a 72hp, 1.2-liter engine

Under the hood, the Tata Punch iCNG gets the same 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated engine from the standard model. In petrol mode, the micro SUV puts out 84hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the figures drop to 72hp/103Nm in CNG mode. Transmission duties on the compact car are taken care of by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

