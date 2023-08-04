Mahindra Bolero Neo+ to launch in India by September

Auto

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ to launch in India by September

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ will roll on rugged alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the Bolero Neo+ in India by September. The automaker is targeting Tier-2 cities with the updated SUV. It will offer nine seats and will be positioned below the Scorpio Classic in the automaker's line-up. The four-wheeler is designed for customers seeking a larger vehicle than the Bolero Neo or a more budget-friendly alternative to the iconic Scorpio model.

Bolero Neo+ may be offered in 7 trims

The Bolero Neo+ will join as the third SUV in the Bolero range, besides the standard Bolero and Bolero Neo+. To recall, Mahindra has been testing the stretched-out rough-roader since 2019. Since then, the SUV specialist has managed to launch the XUV700, new-generation Thar, and all-new Scorpio-N on our shores. The Bolero Neo+ will likely be offered in seven trim levels.

It will offer versatile seating options and a capable powertrain

Powering the Bolero Neo+ will be the same 2.2-liter diesel engine from the Mahindra Scorpio-N, albeit in a retuned avatar. The motor will develop around 120hp of maximum power and will likely be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Primarily aimed at Tier-2 and rural markets, the vehicle will be available in two seating configurations: a seven-seater version and a nine-seater variant.

Share this timeline