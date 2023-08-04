Honda's third-generation N-Box debuts with boxy design and improved practicality

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 04, 2023 | 12:38 pm 2 min read

Honda N-Box features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has unveiled its third-generation N-Box kei car. It sports a boxy design with square headlights, a short nose, and sliding rear doors. Inside, you'll find a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9.0-inch infotainment display, and a handy storage tray extending into the passenger side. The N-Box Custom trim level features a hexagonal grille mesh, LED headlights, and clear taillamps.

What exactly are 'kei' cars?

Kei cars are a big deal in Japan. These cars are limited to an engine capacity of 660cc, with a maximum power of 63hp. Automakers generally prefer a boxy design to maximize the cabin space of the four-wheeler, while staying within the pre-set dimension requirements. The previous-generation N-Box was one of the top-selling models in this segment last year, with 202,200 units sold.

Honda is betting on N-Box's spacious and practical interior design

Honda N-Box's spacious interior would likely boost its sales and market position. Although exact dimensions aren't available yet, the automaker claims it offers the largest interior space in its class. The front chair can recline nearly flat. The rear seats also fold flat to improve cargo room. This focus on interior space makes the new-generation kei car an appealing choice for buyers prioritizing roominess.

