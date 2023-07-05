Auto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched at Rs. 25 lakh: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 05, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Invicto sits on Toyota's TNGA-C platform (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has finally introduced its Invicto MPV in India. To recall, its bookings started here last month. As for the highlights, the vehicle bears a head-turning look and offers an upmarket cabin with a long list of tech-based features. Under the hood, it is backed by a 2.0-liter petrol hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 184hp.

Why does this story matter?

India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is primarily known for its compact and affordable models. The firm now wants to give its image a makeover by debuting the Invicto MPV. Sitting on Toyota's TNGA-C platform, the vehicle is Maruti Suzuki's most premium car in India. It will be retailed via NEXA dealerships and will take on Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus.

The car has LED headlights and alloy rims

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto has arrived here as a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. It sports a NEXWave grille with two chrome slats, swept-back LED headlamps with tri-LED DRLs and a refreshed bumper. The car is flanked by black pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, squared wheel arches, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear.

It runs on a 184hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto draws power from a 2.0-liter petrol engine linked to an electric motor. The setup produces 184hp of power and 209Nm of peak torque. An e-CVT gearbox takes care of transmission duties. It delivers a claimed mileage of 23.24km/liter.

The vehicle gets 6 airbags and a panoramic roof

Inside, Maruti Suzuki Invicto gets a spacious seven/eight-seater cabin, featuring an all-black dashboard, soft-touch leatherette upholstery, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, champagne-colored trims around the center console, and ventilated front seats. It houses a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment console with Suzuki Connect, USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system. The passengers' safety is taken care of by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Price

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto starts at Rs. 24.79 lakh for the ZETA+ model and goes up to Rs. 28.42 lakh for the ALPHA+ variant (all prices, ex-showroom). It is offered in Nexa (Celestial) Blue, Majestic Silver, Mystic White, and Stellar Brown shades.

