Tata Altroz iCNG: Check features, design, mileage, and launch date
Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has showcased the Altroz in an iCNG guise. In the latest development, the premium hatchback has been spotted at a brand's dealership ahead of its official launch on our shores. The car features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders, to help free up boot space without sacrificing on the storage capacity. Here's a look at what else the frugal four-wheeler offers.
Why does this story matter?
- With the ever-rising prices of petrol and diesel, along with the nascent EV charging infrastructure, CNG proves to be an ideal alternative.
- Not only is it cheaper than traditional fossil fuels, but it also has fewer tailpipe emissions, making it a much more greener solution.
- To capitalize on the merits of CNG, Tata Motors introduced the iCNG range in India.
The hatchback is underpinned by the modular ALFA-ARC platform
The upcoming Altroz iCNG is underpinned by Tata's modular ALFA-ARC platform and follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a muscular hood, swept-back projector headlamps, fog lamps with integrated DRLs, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels from the standard model. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.
It gets a spacious cabin with a voice-controlled electric sunroof
On the inside, the Tata Altroz iCNG retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the standard model. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The hatchback also has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman audio system, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
It is backed by a 1.2-liter, bi-fuel engine
On the performance front, the Altroz iCNG gets a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine (76hp/97Nm). Tata Motors is yet to officially reveal the fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG in the CNG mode. However, we expect the premium hatchback to deliver a mileage of around 27km/kg.
Standard Altroz has been awarded 5-star safety rating
With a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP's crash test, the Tata Altroz is currently India's safest hatchback. While the iCNG model has not been specifically tested, we expect a similar result to the standard model, as the car remains structurally identical. Tata Motors has also equipped the car with a smart micro-switch and a leak detection feature to up the safety quotient.
Tata Altroz iCNG: Pricing
Tata Motors will be announcing the pricing details of the Altroz iCNG in India soon. The frugal hatchback can now be pre-booked with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. We expect it to start at around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).