Tata Altroz iCNG: Check features, design, mileage, and launch date

May 14, 2023

Tata Altroz iCNG features a voice-controlled electric sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has showcased the Altroz in an iCNG guise. In the latest development, the premium hatchback has been spotted at a brand's dealership ahead of its official launch on our shores. The car features segment-first twin-CNG cylinders, to help free up boot space without sacrificing on the storage capacity. Here's a look at what else the frugal four-wheeler offers.

Why does this story matter?

With the ever-rising prices of petrol and diesel, along with the nascent EV charging infrastructure, CNG proves to be an ideal alternative.

Not only is it cheaper than traditional fossil fuels, but it also has fewer tailpipe emissions, making it a much more greener solution.

To capitalize on the merits of CNG, Tata Motors introduced the iCNG range in India.

The hatchback is underpinned by the modular ALFA-ARC platform

The upcoming Altroz iCNG is underpinned by Tata's modular ALFA-ARC platform and follows the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a muscular hood, swept-back projector headlamps, fog lamps with integrated DRLs, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels from the standard model. A shark-fin antenna and wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It gets a spacious cabin with a voice-controlled electric sunroof

On the inside, the Tata Altroz iCNG retains the spacious five-seater cabin of the standard model. It gets a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The hatchback also has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a Harman audio system, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is backed by a 1.2-liter, bi-fuel engine

On the performance front, the Altroz iCNG gets a 1.2-liter, 'Revotron,' bi-fuel engine (76hp/97Nm). Tata Motors is yet to officially reveal the fuel efficiency of the Altroz iCNG in the CNG mode. However, we expect the premium hatchback to deliver a mileage of around 27km/kg.

Standard Altroz has been awarded 5-star safety rating

With a 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP's crash test, the Tata Altroz is currently India's safest hatchback. While the iCNG model has not been specifically tested, we expect a similar result to the standard model, as the car remains structurally identical. Tata Motors has also equipped the car with a smart micro-switch and a leak detection feature to up the safety quotient.

Tata Altroz iCNG: Pricing

Tata Motors will be announcing the pricing details of the Altroz iCNG in India soon. The frugal hatchback can now be pre-booked with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. We expect it to start at around Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom).